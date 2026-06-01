Beyond Amul: How Verghese Kurien revolutionized women's freedom in India. Watch the video

On International Milk Day, we celebrate the legacy of Verghese Kurien, the visionary known as the "Milkman of India" and the architect of India's White Revolution. But his impact went far beyond transforming India into one of the world's largest milk producers. By strengthening the Amul cooperative model, Kurien not only transformed India's dairy sector but also helped empower millions of rural women through financial independence, leadership opportunities, and social change. What started as a dairy movement became one of India's greatest stories of rural empowerment. Watch the video to know the full dairy story of India.