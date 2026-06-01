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From Cleopatra to today: Why milk remains a skincare favourite. Watch the video
Did you know milk is the ancient beauty secret hiding in your kitchen?
What if one of the best skincare ingredients isn't in a luxury bottle, but in your kitchen? Milk has been used as a beauty remedy for centuries, with even Cleopatra believed to have relied on milk baths to maintain her famous glow. Rich in lactic acid, milk gently exfoliates, hydrates, and helps leave skin looking soft and radiant. Here's how you can make milk your best beauty product!