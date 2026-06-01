Remembering Suman Kalyanpur and her timeless melodies. Watch the video

Veteran singer Suman Kalyanpur, known for timeless classics like Aajkal Tere Mere Pyaar Ke Charche, Na Tum Hamein Jaano, and her unforgettable duets with Mohammed Rafi, has passed away. Remembering the Padma Bhushan awardee who has been a legendary voice across Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, and Odia music. Her legacy will continue to live on through her songs.