Ice Apple: This summer fruit is replacing cold drinks. Watch the video

Summer heat got you reaching for sugary cold drinks? It might be time to switch things up! Enter the humble Ice Apple (Tadgola / Nungu): nature’s ultimate way to beat the heat. Soft, jelly-like, mildly sweet, and incredibly refreshing, this seasonal fruit is made for scorching days. Packed with water, essential minerals, and nutrients like Vitamin C, B, potassium, calcium, and iron, ice apples help keep you hydrated, energized, and naturally cool from within. Watch the video to know the story of this cool fruit!