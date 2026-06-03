Videos
International Bicycle day 2026: How it changed women's lives in India. Watch the video
How a simple bicycle became a powerful symbol of freedom, independence, and equality for women across America and India
Today, bicycles are a common sight on roads around the world. But in the late 19th century, they represented something far greater: freedom. This International Bicycle Day, let's discover how bicycles transformed the lives of women in America and India, challenging social norms, promoting independence, inspiring fashion reform, and reshaping attitudes toward women's mobility and equality.