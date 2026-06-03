Legendary singer Peabo Bryson passes away at 75. Watch the video

The music world has lost one of its most beloved voices. Legendary R&B singer Peabo Bryson, best known for the Oscar-winning classic "A Whole New World" from Disney's Aladdin, has reportedly passed away at the age of 75. With a career spanning more than four decades, Bryson delivered timeless hits and unforgettable performances that touched millions around the globe. From his iconic duet "Beauty and the Beast" with Celine Dion to numerous chart-topping songs, his legacy remains firmly etched in music history.