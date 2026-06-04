Freshly Baked: How this home bakery is changing Kolkata's diet game? Watch the video

At the break of dawn, a small stall sets up near the gates of Rabindra Sarobar, filling the morning air with the aroma of freshly baked sourdough. As the world is moving a little closer to healthy diets each day, sourdough breads have become the staple for many. Every Friday, Vanilla Chilli brings people together over warm, handcrafted loaves that celebrate simple, slow baking. Watch the video to explore more about sourdough and why Kolkata is shifting to this healthy habit.