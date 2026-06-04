Videos
One roll, thousands of years of story: The history of dice. Watch the video
From ancient knucklebones to modern board games, the humble dice carries over 5,000 years of history, culture, chance, and storytelling
Have you ever looked closely at a dice and wondered where it came from? What seems like a simple gaming cube today actually has a history spanning over 5,000 years. The earliest known dice were made from animal ankle bones called astragali or knucklebones and were used long before plastic existed. As civilizations evolved, so did the materials used to craft dice, from bone and ivory to bronze and marble. Watch the video to know the whole story