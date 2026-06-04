Tons Valley, Uttarakhand: India’s hidden Himalayan paradise. Watch the video

Another hidden gem joins the traveller’s list — Tons Valley in Uttarakhand! Tucked deep in the Garhwal Himalayas and cradled by the pristine Tons River, this offbeat destination is where raw adventure meets absolute serenity. From endless pine forests and dramatic mountain views to trails that disappear into the clouds, every frame feels unreal. At night, the valley transforms under a sky full of stars, like glitter scattered across the Himalayas. Reach Tons Valley by driving from Dehradun via Purola and Mori, a scenic 5–7 hour road journey into the Garhwal Himalayas.