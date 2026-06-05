Videos
Padma Shri Jadav Payeng: The man who grew an entire forest alone in Assam. Watch the video
This World Environment Day, explore the remarkable journey of Jadav Payeng, whose dedication turned a lifeless sandbar into a flourishing forest teeming with wildlife
On this World Environment Day, discover the inspiring story of Jadav Payeng, the man who transformed a barren sandbar in Assam into a thriving forest through decades of dedication and perseverance. After witnessing the devastating impact of deforestation on wildlife in 1979, Jadav Payeng began planting trees—one sapling at a time. What started as a personal mission eventually grew into the remarkable Molai Forest, now home to diverse wildlife including deer, rhinos, birds, and elephants. His extraordinary efforts earned him global recognition and India's prestigious Padma Shri in 2015. Watch the video to know his story!