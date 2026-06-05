Remembering Marjane Satrapi: Artist, filmmaker, icon. Watch the video

Acclaimed Iranian-French cartoonist, filmmaker, and women's rights advocate Marjane Satrapi has passed away at the age of 56. Best known for her groundbreaking graphic memoir and animated film Persepolis, Satrapi transformed her experiences growing up during the Iranian Revolution into a powerful story that resonated with audiences across the world. From Persepolis to Chicken with Plums and Radioactive, her work explored freedom, identity, exile, and the human experience, earning her international acclaim as both an author and filmmaker. Watch the video to know the whole story.