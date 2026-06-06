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Ötzi the Iceman: The man who survived 5,300 Years in ice. Watch the video
Frozen for 5,300 years, Ötzi the Iceman continues to reveal astonishing secrets about prehistoric life, survival, and one of history's most fascinating mysteries
What if a man who lived over 5,300 years ago could still teach us something today? Meet Ötzi the Iceman, one of the world's most extraordinary archaeological discoveries. Found frozen in the Alps in 1991, his body was so well preserved that hikers initially mistook him for a modern mountaineer who is alive. Watch till the end to discover why this man remains one of science's greatest mysteries.