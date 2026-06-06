Denim sarees are back! Madhuri Dixit leads the trend in style. Watch the video

Madhuri Dixit is redefining ethnic fashion once again! The Bollywood icon recently shared a breathtaking look on Instagram, wearing a contemporary denim saree that perfectly blends traditional elegance with modern couture. Designed by Mayyur Girotra and styled by Sukriti Grover, the pre-pleated saree features delicate tissue appliqué embroidery, intricate floral details, and a structured silhouette that gives the classic six-yard drape a fresh, fashion-forward appeal. And it wasn't just her, Sonam Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty have also adorned the denim trend.