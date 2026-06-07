Swiss Golden Pass chocolate train: The sweetest train journey in the world. Watch the video

Imagine boarding a train where chocolate is part of the journey! Welcome to Switzerland’s famous Golden Pass Chocolate Train, one of the most unique travel experiences in the world. Starting in the stunning lakeside town of Montreux, this unforgettable ride takes passengers through breathtaking Swiss landscapes, charming mountain villages, and the storybook towns of Gruyère and Broc. The Chocolate Train operates from May to September, making it one of Switzerland’s most sought-after seasonal experiences. Watch the video to know more about the routes and dates.