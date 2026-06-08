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Fossils band set Kolkata on fire. Watch the video
The iconic Bengali rock band delivered a high-voltage show, turning Netaji Subhas Stadium into a sea of music, nostalgia, and roaring fans
Bengali rock band Fossils lit up the stage at Netaji Subhas Stadium in Kolkata with an unforgettable live performance. The crowd cheered, sang along, and filled the stadium with pure energy as the band delivered a powerful set that blended nostalgia, emotion, and raw rock spirit. A true Kolkata rock moment to remember.