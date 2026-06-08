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From Mexico to the world: The Caesar salad story

The Caesar salad wasn't born in Ancient Rome, it was invented in Mexico by a resourceful restaurateur during Prohibition

If you think Caesar salad inspired Julius Caesar or Ancient Rome, you are so wrong! This iconic dish was created in Tijuana, Mexico, by Italian restaurateur Caesar Cardini during the Prohibition era. Faced with a packed restaurant and limited ingredients, he improvised a simple salad using lettuce, parmesan, egg, olive oil, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, and croutons. Watch the video to know the whole story!

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Caesar salad