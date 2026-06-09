Nakhwa Nori: South Korea’s magical fire blossom festival. Watch the video

Every spring in South Korea, the night sky comes alive with a breathtaking tradition called Nakhwa Nori. Dating back to the Joseon era, this mesmerizing festival transforms charcoal and handmade paper into thousands of glowing sparks that drift across the river like flower petals. As the sparks slowly burn and fall, spectators are reminded to appreciate moments that do not last forever. Today, thanks to the global popularity of K-dramas and K-pop, visitors from around the world travel to witness this magical spectacle. Watch the video to know the whole story!