The strange story behind Japan’s square watermelons. Watch the video

Did you know that Japan grows square watermelons? Since 1975, farmers in Kagawa Prefecture have been growing watermelons inside glass boxes, allowing the fruit to naturally take on a cube shape as it grows. What started as an innovative idea has become one of Japan’s most fascinating agricultural creations. And square isn't the only shape. Farmers have also produced heart-shaped and triangular watermelons, turning a common fruit into a work of art. Watch the full video and tell us, would you try a square watermelon, or round ones work just fine for you?