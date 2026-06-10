Maha Nati 2026: 300 women light up Shimla's mall road with traditional folk dance

More than 300 women dressed in vibrant traditional attire came together on Mall Road, Shimla, to perform the spectacular Maha Nati folk dance as part of the annual Shimla Summer Festival in Himachal Pradesh. Held under the theme "MAA," this year's event celebrated the spirit of motherhood while raising awareness about child safety, women's rights, and protection against domestic violence. The breathtaking cultural performance showcased Himachal Pradesh's rich heritage and the power of collective community action. Watch the video to know more.