Italy's Tiramisu World Cup: The sweetest one on Earth! Watch the video

Forget football and cricket, did you know Italy has a World Cup dedicated to tiramisu? Held in the beautiful town of Treviso, the Tiramisu World Cup brings together passionate home cooks from around the world to compete for dessert glory. No professional chefs allowed, just layers of mascarpone, coffee-soaked biscuits, cocoa, and lots of love.

And in 2026, Treviso is adding an even sweeter event: the first-ever Tiramisu Run! A scenic 10.1 km route through canals, historic streets, and stunning Italian views, ending with the ultimate reward — a delicious plate of tiramisu.