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World Cup 2026's most handsome football stars to look out for! Watch the video
World Cup 2026 isn't just about football, these rising stars are winning hearts with their talent, charisma, and unforgettable presence on the global stage
While the football world has spent years admiring Cristiano Ronaldo, World Cup 2026 is bringing a fresh lineup of stars who are winning hearts both on and off the pitch. From Spain's Pablo Gavi and Turkey's Arda Güler to England's Jude Bellingham, Argentina's Leandro Paredes, and Team USA's Christian Pulisic, these players have the talent, charisma, and star power to keep fans talking all tournament long.