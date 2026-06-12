144 years later: Gaudí’s Sagrada Família finally marks its completion. Watch the video

After 144 years of construction, Barcelona’s iconic Sagrada Família has reached its full intended height with the inauguration of the final central tower, the Tower of Jesus Christ. Designed by Antoni Gaudí and under construction since 1882, the basilica marks a major milestone exactly 100 years after Gaudí’s passing. The inauguration was celebrated by Pope Leo XIV and the city of Barcelona, bringing the architect’s vision closer than ever to completion. While the basilica now stands at its full height and has become the world’s tallest church, work on the monumental Glory Façade and grand entrance stairway is expected to continue into the next decade.