2026 Honda City gets a major upgrade | ADAS, bigger screen & more. Watch the video

The Honda City has long been one of India's most popular sedans, and now it's back with a significant update. With ADAS Level 2 safety technology, full LED lighting, ventilated front seats, and a new 10.4-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Honda has addressed some of the biggest criticisms of the previous model. Add to that Honda's refined petrol and hybrid powertrains, and the City continues to offer a compelling blend of comfort, technology, efficiency, and value. Starting at Rs 12 lakh, does the new Honda City set the benchmark once again? Watch our review to find out.