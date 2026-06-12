Videos
Parambrata and Raima open up about their new film, Abar Hawa Bodol. Watch the video
The beloved Bengali cinema duo looks back on the journey since the 2013 hit Hawa Bodol while sharing insights ahead of Abar Hawa Bodol's release
In a fun and candid chat, Bengali cinema's favourites, Parambrata Chatterjee and Raima Sen, reflect on what has changed since Hawa Bodol, the 2013 prequel to their latest film, Abar Hawa Bodol, which releases on June 12.
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