Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha passes away at 47 after 3-years in a coma

Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha, one of the most respected members of the Thai royal family, has passed away at the age of 47 after spending more than three years in a coma following a severe heart-related medical emergency. Widely admired for her intelligence, dedication to justice, and commitment to social causes, her passing marks a significant loss for Thailand and raises questions about the future dynamics of the Thai monarchy. Watch this video for details on her life, achievements, legacy, and the impact of her passing on Thailand's royal family.