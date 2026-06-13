Sudarsan Pattnaik creates history! First Indian to win Russia Grand Sand Master Cup 2026

India is celebrating a proud global achievement as renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik from Puri, Odisha becomes the first Indian to win the prestigious Russia Grand Sand Master Cup 2026 at the International Festival of Sand Sculpture in Kaliningrad. Known for transforming sand into powerful messages of social awareness, Sudarsan’s award-winning three-metre-high sculpture highlighted the urgent need for environmental conservation. One side portrayed a planet suffering from environmental destruction, while the other envisioned a greener future through tree plantation and sustainable action. Watch this inspiring story and celebrate India's pride!