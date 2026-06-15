Kathak dancers Debashree Bhattacharya & Sohini Debnath explore death and life through Nirantaro. Watch the video

Death is much like life itself! On June 17, 7 pm onwards at Gyan Manch Kolkata, through dance, music, light and cinematic montage by Lubdhak Chatterjee, Nirantaro, a thought exploration inspired by Rabindranath Tagore's poem Ananta Moron, will be performed by Kathak dancers Debashree Bhattacharya and Sohini Debnath. Nirantaro, which attempts to evoke the continuous movement between endings and beginnings, is conceptualised and choreographed by the dancers themselves.