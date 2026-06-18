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The Ring star Daveigh Chase passes away at 35. Watch the video
The Ring star and Lilo & Stitch voice actress Daveigh Chase has reportedly died at 35, leaving behind a memorable legacy in film and television
Actress Daveigh Chase, best known for her haunting role as Samara Morgan in The Ring and as the voice of Lilo in Lilo & Stitch, has reportedly passed away at the age of 35 due to complications from meningitis and sepsis. From child star to horror icon, Chase left a lasting mark on Hollywood with unforgettable performances that captivated audiences worldwide.