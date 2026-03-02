Videos
Who is the voice behind the new Lady Whistledown in Bridgerton?
As the fourth season came to an end, an unfamiliar voice greeted the ton leaving everyone amazed
As Bridgerton Season 4 closes and Penelope Featherington’s scandal sheet falls silent, a new mystery grips the ton: who is the next Lady Whistledown? Could it be Eloise Bridgerton, the ever-rebellious thinker? Queen Charlotte with royal influence? Or Cressida Cowper—now Lady Penwood—seeking revenge? Dive into the latest Bridgerton theories, fan speculations, and Regency drama as a new gossip queen rises in Mayfair.