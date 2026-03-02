Videos

Who is the voice behind the new Lady Whistledown in Bridgerton?

As the fourth season came to an end, an unfamiliar voice greeted the ton leaving everyone amazed

As Bridgerton Season 4 closes and Penelope Featherington’s scandal sheet falls silent, a new mystery grips the ton: who is the next Lady Whistledown? Could it be Eloise Bridgerton, the ever-rebellious thinker? Queen Charlotte with royal influence? Or Cressida Cowper—now Lady Penwood—seeking revenge? Dive into the latest Bridgerton theories, fan speculations, and Regency drama as a new gossip queen rises in Mayfair.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

Bridgerton
Lady Whistledown
Bridgerton 4

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com