Videos
Divorce Dust: A quirky way to expose cheaters!
The viral Divorce Dust trend uses glitter to playfully spot cheating while doubling as a bold fashion statement, humorously nicknamed the 'married man repellent.'
'Divorce Dust' is the latest viral dating trend taking over social media. Using glitter as a playful yet clever way to detect cheating, the trend claims that sparkles stick, transfer easily, and leave a tell-tale trail if a partner gets too close to someone else. Beyond the drama, the shimmering effect has also turned into a bold fashion statement online, earning the cheeky nickname 'married man repellent.'
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.