Places to explore in Bengaluru during Ramadan

As the sun sets, the evenings light up to celebrate the Iftaar during Ramadan. Across the country several corners serve the most delicious street foods and in Bengaluru one such street is in Frazer Town. From succulent kebabs to flavourful haleems, each one a delightful love letter in itself. That apart, explore other corners of the cities like Shivajinagar and Koramangala to indulge yourself in the spirit of the season.