Flint at NCPA Mumbai: A fire-led global dining experience

Flint, the newest restaurant at the National Centre for the Performing Arts, brings a fire-led global menu by chefs Jaydeep Mukherjee and Rahul Akerkar. From smoky baba ghanoush and papaya salad with burrata to truffle pasta, Manipuri black rice risotto, and Texas-style BBQ ribs, Flint pairs flame-kissed dishes with cocktails for a dining experience that’s as much a destination as a pre-show stop.