Kolkata Art Exhibition celebrates the spirit of womanhood
Art is the only loudspeaker of representation and in this Kolkata art exhibition, women were the center of attention
With Women’s Day just around the corner, Kolkata witnessed a heartfelt art exhibition dedicated to the strength, grace, and resilience of women. Every artwork captured the beauty hidden in the smallest details of a woman’s everyday struggles. From celebrated actresses to skilled artisans, the exhibition gathered voices that recognised and celebrated the women all around. Each piece told a story, reminding visitors that art, like women, holds the power to inspire and build something great from nothing.
