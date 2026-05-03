Inside Kyoto’s Gion Matsuri 2026: Japan’s most iconic summer festival. Watch the video

Step into the heart of Kyoto this July as Gion Matsuri 2026 takes over the city with dazzling floats, glowing lanterns, and centuries-old traditions. From the majestic Yamahoko processions to lively night markets, this iconic Japanese festival transforms Kyoto into a vibrant cultural spectacle. Discover the history, rituals, and must-see moments that make Gion Matsuri one of Japan’s most celebrated festivals — and why it deserves a spot on your travel bucket list.