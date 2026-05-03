Osteoarthritis & Diet: What to eat and avoid | Chandonaa Datta explains

Joint pain, stiffness and inflammation are common concerns, especially after the age of 40. Conditions like osteoarthritis and rheumatism can affect daily life, but the role of diet in managing these issues is often overlooked.

In this episode, clinical dietician Chandonaa Datta explains how food choices can influence joint health and inflammation. We discuss common trigger foods that may worsen symptoms, as well as foods that can help support joint function and reduce discomfort.