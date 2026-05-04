MG Majestor review: Big, bold & diesel-powered. Watch the video

MG’s latest D+ segment SUV, the Majestor, is built to make a statement. With a length of over 5 metres, a long wheelbase, and a powerful diesel engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, this SUV focuses on size, presence, and performance. Replacing the Gloster, the Majestor brings a host of new features, updated tech, and plenty of premium touches. But in a market where diesel is slowly losing ground, does this big SUV still hold its own? In this video, we take a detailed look at all the features, design updates, and performance aspects to see if the Majestor lives up to its name.