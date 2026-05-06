Gajra: India’s most elegant floral tradition explained. Watch the video

The gajra is more than just a floral hair accessory—it’s a timeless symbol of Indian tradition, beauty, and celebration. Rooted in ancient culture and referenced as far back as Vedic literature around 1500 BCE, jasmine gajras have long been an essential part of solah shringaar and bridal rituals across India. From classical dance performances to modern-day fashion statements, the gajra continues to evolve while staying deeply connected to tradition. Especially during summers, these fragrant jasmine strands double as natural perfumes, adding elegance and freshness to any look. So, how would you style your gajra? Tell us in the comments!