Nothing Twice at Emani Art: A journey through fleeting moments. Watch the video

'Nothing Twice' at Emani Art Gallery is more than an exhibition; it’s an experience.

At its heart lies a simple yet profound idea: nothing in life ever happens the same way twice. Each artwork captures a fleeting, one-time moment of human experience, where emotion, memory, and presence come together to create something truly unrepeatable.

This exhibition invites you to slow down, pause, and absorb the beauty of the present. In a world that constantly rushes forward, 'Nothing Twice' reminds us that every moment we live is unique — and once gone, it never returns.

Watch this vlog to step inside the exhibition and experience art that exists only in the now.