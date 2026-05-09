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Tagore beyond borders: The legacy that never fades. Watch the video
A timeless storyteller whose words still travel the world
Remembering Rabindranath Tagore on his birth anniversary through his timeless global legacy. From Dak Ghar (The Post Office) touching audiences across Europe to Raja (The King of the Dark Chamber) reaching New York’s off-Broadway stage, Tagore’s storytelling continues to inspire theatre, music, cinema, dance, and art worldwide. His iconic works like Gitanjali and Fireflies still influence modern performances and musical interpretations across cultures.
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