Cannes 2026: India brings glamour, cinema, and star power to France. Watch the video here

From Bollywood icons like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, and Aditi Rao Hydari to surprise appearances by Sufi Motiwala and LaughterSane, India is bringing major star power to the iconic red carpet.

At the same time, Indian films like Chardikala, Amma Ariyan, and Shadows of the Moonless Nights are set to showcase the country’s storytelling brilliance on the global stage at the Cannes Film Festival 2026.

Watch the video to know what to expect from India’s big Cannes moment this year!