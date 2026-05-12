Videos
Comic Con Kolkata 2026: Anime cosplay, merch & fan craze. Watch the video!
Comic Con Kolkata 2026 brought together cosplay, anime, gaming, and comic fans for an electrifying celebration of pop culture and creativity
Comic Con returned to Kolkata for its second edition, turning the city into a hub of anime, comics, gaming, and pop culture excitement! From jaw-dropping cosplay and manga merchandise to fan art, collectibles, and nonstop fan energy — Comic Con Kolkata 2026 had it all. Watch the best moments, creative costumes, and vibrant atmosphere from one of India’s biggest pop culture celebrations!