Why are Greece’s houses blue & white? The fascinating history explained! Watch the video

From the stunning islands of Greece to postcards seen around the world, the iconic blue and white houses have become a symbol of Greek beauty and culture. But did you know there’s a deeper history behind these colours? In this episode of Indulge, discover how a 1938 cholera outbreak, practical cooling techniques, religious symbolism, and national identity all played a role in shaping Greece’s world-famous aesthetic. Watch the full video to uncover the hidden story behind Greece’s blue and white homes.