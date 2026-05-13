Alia Bhatt’s dupatta moment at Cannes 2026 goes global. Watch the video

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt made a breathtaking statement at the Cannes Film Festival in a custom couture creation by Tamara Ralph, styled by Rhea Kapoor. The standout feature? Dramatic dupatta-inspired drapes that beautifully fused Indian tradition with high-fashion couture. From saree-inspired silhouettes at the Met Gala to global celebrities embracing Indian aesthetics, traditional Indian fashion elements are now dominating international red carpets. With stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Camila Mendes, and Hailey Bieber experimenting with Indian-inspired styling, is the dupatta becoming fashion’s next global obsession? Watch the full breakdown of Alia Bhatt’s Cannes 2026 look and tell us, which Indian attire should global celebrities try next?