Is Dubai gold really different? Myth vs reality explained. Watch the video

Is 'Dubai gold' really something unique? Not exactly. Gold sold in Dubai is still regular gold — the biggest difference is usually its higher purity, commonly 22k or 24k, which gives it that rich yellow shine many people associate with Dubai jewellery. In this video, we break down the truth behind the Dubai gold myth, explain why it looks different from 18k jewellery, and explore how modern buyers are now choosing lighter, trendier, and smarter jewellery options. From purity and pricing to design trends, here’s everything you need to know before buying gold.