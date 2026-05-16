Cannes 2026: Huma Qureshi brings Banaras to the French Riviera

Ahead of the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, Huma Qureshi embraced timeless Indian craftsmanship in a muted mauve silk Benarasi saree from Shanti Banaras. Featuring antique gold zari work, elegant palm tree motifs, and intricate elephant detailing, the ensemble beautifully merged heritage aesthetics with global red-carpet glamour. The look is another proud moment for Indian handloom and traditional artistry on the international stage.