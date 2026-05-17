Videos
Anwesshaa introduces 'Naad', a unique offering of Indian Classical Music. Watch the video
Singer Anwesshaa Datta Gupta mesmerises the audience as she introduces 'Naad' to the world. Click to watch full video.
The world of Indian Classical Music is vast and infinite. Singer Anwesshaa, through her brand new concept, Naad: Indian Classical Music and more, has captured the magic of Raga music, found everywhere in Indian music. From khayal to ghazals, thumris to retro Bollywood music, her presentation is steeped in melody and rhythm that will take you on a journey of musical heritage and culture.