Videos
Museums so weird you have to see them yourself. Watch the video
Discover the world’s weirdest museums on International Museum day, that are stranger than fiction!
When we think of museums, we usually imagine ancient artifacts and historical treasures behind glass… but the world has some truly weird and wonderful museums that break all expectations! In this video, we explore some of the strangest museums across the globe! From Turkey's Hair Museum to Japan's cup noodles museum, each one is a spectacle in itself! Watch the full clip and tell us which is your favourite?