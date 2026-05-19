Videos
Dudhwa National Park: India’s offbeat jungle paradise. Watch the video
Discover Dudhwa National Park — Uttar Pradesh’s hidden wildlife paradise packed with rare species and untamed beauty
Dudhwa National Park in Uttar Pradesh is one of India’s most underrated wildlife escapes near the Indo-Nepal border. Home to tigers, elephants, rhinos, gharials, and the rare Ganges dolphin, this untouched forest in the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve offers a raw, immersive jungle experience. Recently highlighted by photographer Sridhar Sivaram, it’s perfect for your next wild adventure from Nov–Apr.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.