Cannes Red Carpet has rules? Here’s what celebs can & can’t wear. Watch the video

The Cannes red carpet isn’t just about glamour, it comes with a strict rulebook. From heel controversies and banned sneakers to restrictions on “naked dresses” and oversized gowns, the festival has long controlled what celebrities can wear. In this video, we explore how Cannes’ rules are shaping red carpet fashion in 2026, pushing celebrities toward structured silhouettes and traditional-inspired looks. But some followed and some rebelled, watch the video to know more!