Jaya Ganguly’s art on feminism, pain & resistance. Watch the video

One of India’s most prolific contemporary feminist artists, Jaya Ganguly, continues to move audiences through deeply emotional and thought-provoking artworks. In this video, we take you through the exhibition, its curatorial narratives, and the powerful visual language that defines Jaya’s work. Curated by Rakhi Sarkar, the exhibition offers an intimate understanding of the artist’s evolving practice and why her work remains more relevant than ever today.

Exhibition Venue: CIMA, Kolkata On view till: 13 June